THURSDAY, Nov. 19, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- The prevalence of mental health (MH) diagnoses increase with increasing medical complexity and chronicity in Medicaid enrolled children, according to a study published online Nov. 13 in Pediatrics.Maria Newmaster, M.D., from Children's Mercy Kansas City in Missouri, and colleagues compared the prevalence of MH diagnoses across categories of complex and chronic conditions in a retrospective cross-sectional study of 2.9 million children aged 5 to 17 years from the Marketscan Medicaid Database in 2022. The presence of a mood or anxiety MH diagnosis (anxiety, depression, bipolar, obsessive-compulsive disorders, trauma-related disorders, and suicide/self injury) coded at one inpatient/emergency department or two outpatient encounters was examined as the outcome.The researchers observed an increase in the prevalence of MH diagnoses with increasing medical complexity and chronicity: 7.6, 16.0, and 20.0 percent in noncomplex/nonchronic conditions, noncomplex chronic conditions (NCCCs), and complex chronic conditions (CCCs), respectively. Among children with a CCC, the cardiac, neurologic, and renal categories had the greatest odds of MH diagnoses (odds ratios, 1.49, 1.18, and 1.13, respectively). Compared with non-Hispanic White children, Black and Hispanic children had lower odds of MH diagnoses among youth with NCCCs or CCCs."These results carry profound implications given the associated increased risk of health care utilization, economic burden, disease exacerbation, and poor quality of life," the authors write. "Understanding specific NCCC and CCC categories and sociodemographic characteristics of patients at greatest odds of having comorbid MH conditions may enable clinicians to improve screening, intervention efforts, and promote health equity among medically vulnerable populations."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter