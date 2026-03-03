Mental Health

Mental Health Issues Peak Again More Than a Decade After Disasters

Review shows consistent patterns regardless of disaster type, population, or mental health outcome studied
Mental Health Issues Peak Again More Than a Decade After Disasters
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Mental Health
Public Health
Natural Disasters

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com