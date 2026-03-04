Mental Health

Outpatient Benzodiazepine Treatment Down in U.S. Adults From 2018 to 2022

However, coprescribing with other central nervous system depressants remains common, particularly in those in poorer physical, mental health
pills stethoscope prescription
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Mental Health
Prescription Drugs
Mental Illness
Benzodiazepine Drugs

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com