THURSDAY, Nov. 19, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Personality measures may provide clinically meaningful insight into functional risk in behavioral variant frontotemporal dementia (bvFTD), according to a study published online Nov. 10 in Neurology.Electra Chatzidimitriou, from the University of California, San Francisco, and colleagues conducted a retrospective study to characterize disease-related changes in personality and examine the associations of premorbid and current personality traits with functional status in early-stage bvFTD in a sample of 111 patients. To assess premorbid and current personality, informants completed the Big 5 Inventory. The informant-rated Functional Activities Questionnaire (FAQ), measuring instrumental activities of daily living, was used to evaluate functional status.The researchers observed substantial disease-related personality changes across all traits, including marked reductions in conscientiousness, openness, extraversion, and agreeableness, as well as increased neuroticism. There was no association for premorbid personality with FAQ scores. Explained variance increased significantly with the addition of current personality. Overall, 39.72 percent of FAQ variance was explained by the fully adjusted model. There was an independent association for higher current conscientiousness with lower FAQ scores, indicating better functional status; after multiple-comparison correction, this finding remained significant."Our study found that a person's level of conscientiousness was closely associated with how well they managed complex everyday activities," coauthor Katherine P. Rankin, Ph.D., from the University of California, San Francisco, said in a statement. "These findings may help predict who may have problems with functioning, which could allow doctors and caregivers to implement strategies to support people's daily functioning."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter