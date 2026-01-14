Pharmacists Have Higher Risk for Death by Suicide Than the General Population

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 14, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Pharmacists and female pharmacy technicians have a higher risk for suicide than the general population, according to a study published Jan. 8 in the American Journal of Health-System Pharmacy.Hirsh Makhija, from University of California, San Diego (UCSD), and colleagues used data from the National Violent Death Reporting System to compare suicides among pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, and the general population (individuals aged 25 years and older; 2011 to 2022).The researchers identified 369 pharmacist (24 percent female), 243 pharmacy technician (61 percent female), and 245,114 general population (22 percent female) suicides during the study period. Pharmacists had a higher risk for suicide (incidence rate ratio [IRR], 1.21) when data were standardized by sex, while pharmacy technicians had a lower risk (IRR, 0.86) versus the general population. Risk for suicide was highest for male pharmacists versus other men (IRR, 1.25) and for female technicians versus other women (IRR, 1.22). Compared with the general population, pharmacists had higher odds of job problems preceding suicide, while pharmacy technicians had higher odds of mental health problems. Odds of using poisoning as a method were higher among pharmacists."Pharmacists are an invisible workforce that drive the engine of medication delivery in every health care setting," coauthor Kelly Lee, Pharm.D., also from UCSD, said in a statement. "These health care workers are under unique strains, but it can be difficult to seek help. We need to make it easier."One author disclosed ties to LexiDrug and WebMD Health Corp.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter