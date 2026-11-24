TUESDAY, Nov. 24, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For adults with mild-to-moderate major depressive disorder (MDD), a structured exercise phase preceding cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) improves specific cognitive outcomes, according to a study published in the October issue of Mental Health and Physical Activity.André O. Werneck, from Universidade de São Paulo in Brazil, and colleagues conducted a secondary exploratory analysis of a trial designed to examine the impact of an exercise and CBT intervention on depressive symptoms in individuals with MDD. The primary complete-case analysis included 74 of 120 adults with mild-to-moderate MDD (ages 18 to 65 years) who completed both intervention phases: 12 weeks of high-intensity exercise (HEX), low-intensity exercise or wait-list control (WL; 22, 30, and 22 individuals, respectively) followed by 12 weeks of CBT.The researchers observed improvement in cognitive performance across all groups, mainly during the CBT phase. Greater gains were seen in the Digit Symptom Test in HEX versus WL participants. There was a correlation seen for cardiorespiratory fitness gains during the first phase with improvements in Digit Span Backward; in addition, a correlation was seen for insulin-like growth factor 1 increases with performance on the Verbal Learning and Memory Test First Trial performance."Exercise and therapy work together on several fronts," Werneck said in a statement. "While psychotherapy focuses on aspects such as self-esteem, confidence, and social interaction, physical activity provides biological benefits by reducing inflammation and increasing substances that protect areas of the brain linked to memory and emotions. In the end, it all comes together."Several authors disclosed ties to the exercise and publishing industries.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter