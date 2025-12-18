Mental Health

Physical Frailty, Depression Linked to Increased Dementia Risk

Highest risk seen for those with both physical frailty and depression; significant additive interaction also seen
woman dementia sad depression senior
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Seniors
Journal
Depression
Dementia
Geriatric Care
Frailty

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com