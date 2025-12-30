Prescribing of Some Controlled Medications Decreased in Youth Over Past Two Decades

TUESDAY, Dec. 30, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- In the past two decades, there were decreases in prescribing of some controlled medications to adolescents and young adults, according to a study published online Dec. 15 in Drug and Alcohol Dependence.Greta Bushnell, Ph.D., M.S.P.H., from Rutgers Institute for Health in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and colleagues examined nationwide trends in the prescribing of controlled medications to early adolescents (10 to 12 years), adolescents (13 to 17 years), and young adults (18 to 24 years and 25 to 29 years) enrolled in Medicaid from 2001 to 2019.The researchers found that the annual proportion prescribed any controlled medication peaked at 17.5, 20.6, and 34.1 and 47.0 percent in early adolescents (2003), adolescents (2009), and young adults aged 18 to 24 and 25 to 29 years (2010), respectively. The proportions decreased to 11.7, 12.6, and 16.2 and 23.9 percent, respectively, by 2019. There was variation in trends by medication and age. The proportion with an opioid filled had the largest absolute decline (29.8 to 11.2 percent from 2010 to 2019 for young adults aged 18 to 24 years; 14.3 to 4.4 percent from 2003 to 2019 for adolescents). The proportion with a stimulant fill increased, with an eightfold increase seen in young adults aged 25 to 29 (0.3 percent in 2001 to 2.6 percent in 2019)."Multiple factors could contribute to the changes in prescribing trends, such as changes in state and federal policies, changes in diagnostic practices, increased recognition of safety concerns, and shifts in patient and clinician preferences," Bushnell said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter