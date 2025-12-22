Six Particular Midlife Depressive Symptoms Predict Dementia Risk

MONDAY, Dec. 22, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- A distinct set of midlife depressive symptoms is associated with an increased risk for dementia, according to a study published online Dec. 15 in The Lancet Psychiatry.Philipp Frank, Ph.D., from University College London, and colleagues assessed which midlife depressive symptoms are most strongly linked to subsequent dementia. The analysis included 5,811 participants (aged 35 to 55 years at study inception [1985 to 1988]) in the UK Whitehall II study.The researchers found that during a mean follow-up of 22.6 years, 10.1 percent of participants developed dementia. Robust midlife indicators of increased dementia risk included "losing confidence in myself" (hazard ratio [HR], 1.51), "not able to face up to problems" (HR, 1.49), "not feeling warmth and affection for others" (HR, 1.44), "nervous and strung-up all the time" (HR, 1.34), "not satisfied with the way tasks are carried out" (HR, 1.33), and "difficulties concentrating" (HR, 1.29). These associations were independent of established dementia risk factors, including APOE ε4 status, cardiometabolic conditions, and lifestyle factors. These six symptoms fully accounted for the association between midlife depression and dementia risk among the individuals younger than 60 years at baseline."Everyday symptoms that many people experience in midlife appear to carry important information about long-term brain health," Frank said in a statement. "Paying attention to these patterns could open new opportunities for early prevention."Abstract/Full TextEditorial (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter