Mental Health

Solriamfetol Improves Sleepiness in Early-Morning Shift Workers

Solriamfetol treatment associated with altered sleepiness and changes in clinician and patient ratings
pills drugs
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Occupational Health
Sleep Disorder
Prescription Drugs

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com