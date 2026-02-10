Use of Meds for Mental Health Up in Children, Young Adults From 2001 to 2020

TUESDAY, Feb. 10, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Use of medications for mental health and behavioral conditions among children and young adults increased steadily for two decades, according to a study published online recently in the Journal of the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry.Lin-Chieh Meng, from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, and colleagues assessed trends in psychotropic medication use and polypharmacy. The analysis included data from participants in the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (2001 to March 2020), stratified by age into children (6 to 11 years), adolescents (12 to 19 years), and young adults (20 to 24 years).The researchers found that psychotropic medication use among youth increased from 5.3 percent in 2001 to 2004 to 8.3 percent in 2017 to March 2020 (adjusted time trend, 0.7 percentage points over four years). Statistically significant increases were seen among children and young adults, driven mainly by stimulants. During the same period, psychotropic polypharmacy prevalence rose from 1.8 to 3.3 percent (adjusted time trend, 0.3 percentage points). There was variance in reported indications for psychotropic medication by age, with neurodevelopmental conditions more common in children and depression, anxiety, or bipolar disorders more common in young adults. Among psychotropic medication users, more than one-quarter (26.0 percent) were exposed to potential contraindicated or major drug–drug interactions, mainly resulting from antipsychotics and antidepressants."While these medicines can be helpful, our research highlights the need for careful monitoring when multiple medications are used, more research on long-term safety, and better access to non-drug treatments like therapy," senior author Sean Hennessy, Pharm.D., Ph.D., also from the University of Pennsylvania, said in a statement.One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter