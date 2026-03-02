injector pen ozempic wegovy
Adobe
Neurology

AAN: GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Initiation for Chronic Migraine Tied to Improved Outcomes

While GLP-1 receptor agonists were initiated for other health reasons, they were tied to less need for migraine prevention medications
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Pain
Prescription Drugs
Migraine
GLP1 Receptor Agonists
logo
www.healthday.com