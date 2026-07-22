ADHD Poses Additional Concussion Challenges for Athletes

WEDNESDAY, July 22, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Athletes with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may be more susceptible to sport-related concussion (SRC) and have a longer recovery period, according to a review published online May 20 in Clinical and Translational Neuroscience.Jeffrey J. Parr, Ph.D., from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, and colleagues conducted a narrative review to synthesize current evidence on the relationship between ADHD and SRC.The researchers found that athletes with ADHD have an increased risk for SRC, with some studies reporting an approximately twofold increase, potentially due to impairments in inhibitory control and attention regulation. There was also an association between ADHD and elevated baseline symptom reporting, lower neurocognitive performance, and higher rates of invalid baseline testing, which complicate postinjury assessment. Recovery evidence was mixed, with emerging evidence that ADHD may be associated with prolonged return-to-learn and return-to-sport timelines in some populations. While evidence was inconsistent, stimulant medication may influence risk and recovery."Recognizing ADHD as a modifier can lead to more accurate diagnoses, better symptom interpretation and safer return-to-play decisions," Parr said in a statement. "It also highlights the need for athletic trainers to be particularly aware of which athletes have an ADHD diagnosis."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter