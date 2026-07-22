Neurology

ADHD Poses Additional Concussion Challenges for Athletes

Review shows athletes with ADHD may be more susceptible to concussions and have longer recovery
doctor examining young athlete patient
Rocketclips/Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Neurology
Injuries
Concussion
ADHD
Sports Injuries
Neurological Disorders
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