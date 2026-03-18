Neurology

Adherence to MIND Diet Linked to Slower Brain Structural Atrophy

Each 3-unit increase in MIND diet score linked to 0.279 cubic centimeters/year slower decline in total gray matter volume
brain nutrition food diet
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Brain
Cognitive Function
Food and Nutrition
Neurological Disorders
MIND Diet

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