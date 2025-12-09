Neurology

AES: Antiseizure Medication Failure Elevated for Those With Epilepsy, Depression

Individuals with depression have increased risk for being diagnosed with epilepsy at a later time point
brain
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Depression
Epilepsy
Seizures

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com