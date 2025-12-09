AES: Antiseizure Medication Failure Elevated for Those With Epilepsy, Depression

TUESDAY, Dec. 9, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- People with newly diagnosed epilepsy and a diagnosis of depression are more likely to fail their first antiseizure medication, and people with depression have an increased risk of being diagnosed with epilepsy at a later time point, according to two studies presented at the annual meeting of the American Epilepsy Society, held from Dec. 5 to 9 in Atlanta.Samuel W. Terman, M.D., from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and colleagues analyzed data from people with newly diagnosed epilepsy from 90,738 insurance claims starting Jan. 1, 2016. Of these, 24 percent also had a diagnosis of depression. The researchers found that those with depression were 40 percent more likely to fail their first antiseizure medication within the first few months. In addition, those with epilepsy and depression were more likely to have other mental health issues, including anxiety, sleep disorders, psychosis, and bipolar disorder.Ali Rafati, M.D., M.P.H., from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, and colleagues conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of eight studies to compare the incidence of epilepsy in people with and without depression. The researchers found that individuals with depression were about 2.5 times more likely to be diagnosed with epilepsy at a later point. Older, smaller studies did not show an association, but two recent studies, involving more than 11,000 people, confirmed the association and showed a higher rate of subsequent epilepsy diagnosis."Our findings show a consistent association that suggests an increased risk of developing epilepsy after depression, but they do not show that depression causes epilepsy," Rafati said in a statement.The Terman study was funded by Xenon Pharmaceuticals.Abstract - TermanAbstract - RafatiMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter