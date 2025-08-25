Neurology

Apitegromab Improves Motor Function in Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Significant improvement seen in motor function for patients in combined 20- and 10-mg/kg dose groups versus placebo group
Doctor checking disabled person pateint leg at hospital, Muscle weakness
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Spinal Problems
Prescription Drugs
Genetic Disorders
Physical Health
Muscle Disorders

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com