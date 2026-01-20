Neurology

BIND Screener Can ID Brain-Related Comorbidities in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

In the full sample, a cut-off score of 20/72 provided optimal sensitivity and specificity for identifying neurodevelopmental conditions
muscle weakness
