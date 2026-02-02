Neurology

Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Linked to Dementia

Stage III and IV CTE linked to 2.12 and 4.48 times increased odds of dementia; higher CTE stage also linked to informant-reported cognitive symptoms
brain tbi
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Dementia
CTE

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com