Neurology

Downstream Utilization Similar for In-Person, Virtual Neurology Visits

Comparable 90-day follow-up and similar neurologic and all-cause emergency department visits, hospitalizations found for in-person and virtual neurology visits
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Journal
Telemedicine
Telehealth
Neurological Disorders

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