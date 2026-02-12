Neurology

Factors Identified That Affect Life Expectancy in Open Spina Bifida

At age 5 years, life expectancy was 27 years for men who were most severely impaired, 65 years for least severely impaired
spina bifida
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Spina Bifida
Life Expectancy

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com