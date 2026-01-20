Hearing Aid Use May Reduce Risk for Dementia, Cognitive Impairment

TUESDAY, Jan. 20, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For individuals with hearing impairment, hearing aid (HA) use is associated with a reduced risk for dementia and cognitive impairment, according to a study published online Jan. 14 in Neurology.Lachlan Cribb, from Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, and colleagues examined the effect of HA use on cognition and dementia risk in older adults with hearing impairment. Eligible participants were dementia-free, had moderate hearing impairment, and had no previous HA use. A median of 2,777 eligible individuals (mean age, 75 years) were included across imputed datasets; a median of 664 individuals received a new HA prescription.The researchers found that among survivors, the estimated seven-year mean overall cognition scores were similar under HA prescription and no HA prescription (mean difference, 0.03 standard deviations). The estimated seven-year dementia risk was 5.0 and 7.5 percent under HA prescription and no HA prescription, respectively (risk ratio, 0.67), and that of cognitive impairment was 36.1 and 42.4 percent, respectively (risk ratio, 0.85). There was an inverse association seen for the risks for dementia and cognitive impairment with the frequency of HA use."While we didn't find a difference in cognitive scores, our study suggests that for older adults with hearing loss, using hearing aids may lower the risk of dementia and cognitive impairment, benefiting brain health," coauthor Joanne Ryan, Ph.D., also from Monash University, said in a statement. "Further studies are needed to understand the ways hearing aids may support memory, thinking, and brain health overall."Two authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter