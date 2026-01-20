Neurology

Hearing Aid Use May Reduce Risk for Dementia, Cognitive Impairment

No significant difference seen in overall cognition scores over seven years for those with, without hearing aid prescription
senior woman hearing aid
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Dementia
Hearing Loss
Hearing Aids
Cognitive Function

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com