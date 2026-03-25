Neurology

Hormonal Contraception Not Linked to Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Prevalence

In subgroup analyses, no associations seen for oral contraceptive pills, intrauterine devices, medroxyprogesterone acetate injections
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
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Journal
Hormones
Birth Control
Brain
Neurological Disorders
IUD

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