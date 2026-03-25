Hormonal Contraception Not Linked to Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Prevalence

WEDNESDAY, March 25, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Hormonal contraception (HC) is not associated with idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH) prevalence, according to a review published online March 25 in Neurology.Andrew Mihalache, from the University of Toronto, and colleagues conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis to examine whether there is a meaningful association between HC use and IIH prevalence. Thirteen observational studies comparing HC use among women with IIH (5,351 women) and controls without IIH (669,260 women) were included.The researchers observed no significant association for HC use with IIH prevalence. In subgroup analyses, no significant associations were seen for oral contraceptive pills, intrauterine devices, or medroxyprogesterone acetate injections. In sensitivity analyses, findings were largely robust. Quality assessments varied from poor to good, with very low to low certainty of evidence."Our findings can provide reassurance that using hormonal contraception may not be linked to this condition," coauthor Arun N.E. Sundaram, M.D., also from the University of Toronto, said in a statement. "However, it is important to note that the evidence is limited and large, well-designed studies are needed, particularly in diverse patient groups, to confirm these results."One author disclosed ties to Invex Therapeutics, GenSight, and Ocular Therapeutix.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter