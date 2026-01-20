Neurology

Increased pTau-181 Levels Linked to Neurologic Long COVID

Having ≥20 percent increases in pTau-181 associated with increased Aβ40/42 levels and with central neurological symptoms
fatigue pain
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Alzheimer Disease
Dementia
Brain
Long COVID
Neurological Disorders
Biomarkers

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com