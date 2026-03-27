Neurology

Interventions to Improve Heart Health Do Not Provide Cognitive Benefits

Findings seen over 24 months among older adults at risk for dementia
Beautiful fit senior couple in sports clothing in gym doing cardio workout, exercising on recumbent bicycle. Sport fitness and healthy lifestyle concept.
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Seniors
Journal
Heart Health
Blood Pressure
Exercise
Dementia
Cholesterol
Cognitive Function
Cardiovascular

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