Lifetime Exposure to Cognitive Enrichment Linked to Lower Dementia Risk

THURSDAY, Feb. 12, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Lifetime exposure to cognitive enrichment is associated with a lower risk for Alzheimer disease (AD) dementia and a slower rate of cognitive decline, according to a study published online Feb. 11 in Neurology.Andrea R. Zammit, Ph.D., from Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, and colleagues conducted a longitudinal clinicopathologic study to examine the association between lifetime enrichment and AD and related dementia (ADRD) pathologic indices and cognitive resilience. The association of lifetime cognitive enrichment with nine ADRD pathologies and cognitive resilience was tested in a deceased subset.A total of 1,939 participants (mean baseline age, 79.6) completed an average of 7.6 years of follow-up; 551 participants developed AD dementia. The researchers found that the hazard of developing AD dementia was lower in association with one-unit higher lifetime enrichment (hazard ratio, 0.62). Compared with low lifetime enrichment (10th percentile), high lifetime enrichment (90th percentile) was associated with a mean of five years delayed onset of AD dementia. There was a positive association for lifetime enrichment with cognitive function at baseline and with a slower rate of cognitive decline. In the deceased subset (948 individuals), there was no meaningful association for lifetime cognitive enrichment with neuropathologic indices, but there was an association with higher cognitive function proximate to death and a slower rate of cognitive decline after adjustment for pathology."Our findings are encouraging, suggesting that consistently engaging in a variety of mentally stimulating activities throughout life may make a difference in cognition," Zammit said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).