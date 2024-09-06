Long-Term Cognitive Benefits of Sports Outweigh Concussion Risks

FRIDAY, Sept. 6, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Sports concussions in older nonprofessional athletes are not linked to any negative long-term cognitive effects, according to a study published online Sept. 4 in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry.

Matthew Joseph Lennon, Ph.D., from the University of New South Wales in Sydney, and colleagues assessed the cognitive effects of sports-related concussion (SRC) in nonathletes. The analysis included 15,214 U.K. community-dwelling adults (aged 50 to 90 years) followed annually for four years.

The researchers found that at baseline, the SRC group had significantly better working memory (B = 0.113) and verbal reasoning (B = 0.199) versus those without concussion. Additionally, those who had suffered one SRC at baseline had significantly better verbal reasoning (B = 0.111) and attention (B = 0.115) versus those with no SRC at baseline. However, participants with three or more non-SRCs had significantly worse processing speed (B = −0.082) and attention (B = −0.156), as well as a significantly worse trajectory of verbal reasoning with increasing age (B = −0.088).

"While these results do not indicate the safety of any sport in particular, they do indicate that overall sports may have greater beneficial effects for long-term cognitive health than the damage it causes, even in those who have experienced concussion," Lennon said in a statement.

