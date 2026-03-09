Low-Dose Lithium May Slow Verbal Memory Loss

MONDAY, March 9, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Low‑dose oral lithium may slow verbal memory loss associated with Alzheimer disease, according to a pilot study published online March 2 in JAMA Neurology.Ariel G. Gildengers, M.D., from University of Pittsburgh, and colleagues examined whether low-dose lithium treatment can delay cognitive decline in older adults with mild cognitive impairment (MCI). The analysis included 80 adults aged 60 years and older with MCI, but free of major psychiatric or neurologic illness and contraindications to lithium, who were randomly assigned to daily low-dose lithium carbonate or placebo for two years.The researchers found that none of the six coprimary outcomes met the prespecified significance threshold. California Verbal Learning Test-II scores declined 1.42 points annually in the placebo group versus 0.73 points in the lithium group (difference, 0.69 points per year). Both groups showed hippocampal and cortical volume declines over time, with no significant treatment-by-time interactions. Serious adverse events occurred in 29 percent receiving lithium and 23 percent receiving placebo, although none were definitely treatment-related. Common adverse events were increased creatinine levels (29 percent with lithium versus 31 percent with placebo), diarrhea (29 versus 15 percent), tiredness (29 versus 15 percent), and tremor occurrence (24 versus 15 percent)."The key point is that lithium doesn’t restore lost memory," Gildengers said in a statement. "What it appears to do -- if the signal holds up -- is slow deterioration. That distinction matters enormously when you’re designing trials and interpreting results."Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter