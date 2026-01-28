Neurology

Multimodal Ultrasound Feasible for Identifying Pediatric Neurogenic Bladder

Bladder filling shear wave velocity, bladder compliance, and vascularization index are parameters with highest AUC values
bladder
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Diagnosis
Ultrasound
Neurological Disorders
Bladder Problems
Children

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com