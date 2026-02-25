New Prediction Model IDs People With Spinal Cord Injury at Risk for Neurogenic Bladder

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 25, 2026 (HealthDay News) – A new risk prediction model shows good predictive value in identifying risk for neurogenic bladder (NB) after spinal cord injury (SCI) and guiding clinical interventions, according to a study recently published in the British Journal of Hospital Medicine.Mei Yang, from the Affiliated Dongyang Hospital of Wenzhou Medical University in China, and colleagues developed and validated a predictive model to identify key risk factors for NB after SCI. The analysis included 115 SCI patients hospitalized between January 2022 and July 2024.The researchers found that the incidence of NB in patients with SCI was 30.43 percent. There were significant differences in NB incidence based on age, American Spinal Cord Injury Association (ASIA) grade, urine culture results, C-reactive protein (CRP) levels, urination mode, pain scores, and sexual dysfunction. Significant risk factors included old age, ASIA grade A, increased CRP levels, urinary incontinence/indwelling catheter, and higher pain scores. The overall accuracy of the prediction model was 97.14 percent. The area under the curve was 0.904, with sensitivity of 88.60 percent and specificity of 82.50 percent. Following rehabilitation therapy, daily urinary incontinence and urination frequency decreased, while single voiding volume increased."This predictive model allows for systematic assessment of various clinical characteristics post-SCI, enhancing prediction accuracy," the authors write. "It will enable medical professionals to effectively identify high-risk individuals and devise tailored prevention strategies, representing a significant advancement in the proactive management of SCI-related complications."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter