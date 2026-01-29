Neurology

Participating in Caregiving Activities Tied to Cognitive Benefits for Grandparents

For grandmothers specifically, caregiving benefits include a slower cognitive decline
Grandparents reading to grandchildren
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Seniors
Journal
Child Care
Family
Cognitive Function

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com