Neurology

Robot-Assisted Therapy Beneficial for Children With Autism

Efficacy trial showed that 12 biweekly sessions of in-clinic therapy achieved equivalent outcome to conventional treatment
autism
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Medical Technology
Autism
Robotics
Therapy

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com