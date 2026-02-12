Neurology

TBI Linked to Elevated Transition Probabilities to Work Disability

Transition probabilities to work disability were higher in all TBI groups at 30 days and at five years
MRI or CT scan brain
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Occupational Health
Mental Health
Education
Traumatic Brain Injury
Disability
Gender
Age

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com