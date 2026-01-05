Neurology

Weaker, More Fragmented Circadian Rhythms May Increase Dementia Risk

Increased risk for dementia seen in association with each one-SD decrement in relative amplitude, one-SD increment in intradaily variability
insomnia sleeping disorder
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Dementia
Sleep

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com