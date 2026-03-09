Neurology

Zorevunersen Seems Safe, Yields Clinical Improvement in Dravet Syndrome

Data support improvements in overall clinical status, quality of life, and adaptive behavior with continued treatment for up to 36 months
vaccination with serum and syringe needle
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Epilepsy
Clinical Trials
Neurological Disorders
Children
Medication

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com