Pain Management

Back Pain Predictive of Subsequent Sleep Problems in Older Men

However, sleep problems do not predict subsequent back pain in men aged 65 years and older
senior man back pain
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Seniors
Journal
Geriatric Care
Sleep Quality
Men's Health
Back Pain

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com