Pain Management

Evidence Insufficient to Support Routine Lumbar Support Use for Chronic Low Back Pain

Small reduction may be seen in short-term pain intensity for lumbar support + NSAID versus NSAID alone
Woman wearing lumbar support belt at home suffering from lower back pain
RAAL -- Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Chronic Pain
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