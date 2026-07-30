Pain Management

Review Reveals Limited Effects of Exercise on Hip Osteoarthritis

Exercise may yield small improvements in pain and physical function, but these improvements may not be clinically meaningful
hip pain
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Pain
Exercise
Osteoarthritis
Bone and Joint
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