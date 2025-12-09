Pregnancy

ASH: No Specific Harms Found for Hydroxyurea Use During Pregnancy

There were no reports of maternal deaths and no malformations of newborns related to hydroxyurea
pregnancy pregnant black
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Pregnancy
Prescription Drugs
Drug Safety
Birth Defects
Drug Use During Pregnancy
Miscarriage
Sickle Cell Anemia

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com