Pregnancy

COVID-19 Vaccination Protective Against Preeclampsia

Vaccination had protective effect against PE, which was stronger with a booster dose
vaccine
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Pregnancy
Preeclampsia
COVID Vaccine

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com