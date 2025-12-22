Guidelines Provided for Managing Cancer During Pregnancy

MONDAY, Dec. 22, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- In guidelines issued by the American Society of Clinical Oncology and published online Dec. 11 in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, recommendations are presented for the management of cancer during pregnancy.Alison W. Loren, M.D., from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, and colleagues reviewed 450 eligible studies to provide guidance on recommended management of cancer during pregnancy.The authors note that management of cancer during pregnancy should consider maternal and fetal risks and anticipated benefits. The "as low as reasonably achievable" principle should be followed for diagnostic evaluation, with individualized timing of diagnostic studies based on urgency of detection, potential dangers of delay, and balancing risks to pregnant women and the embryo/fetus. Systemic therapy should be deferred until the second trimester due to significant risk for harm to the developing embryo and/or fetus. Regardless of gestational age, methotrexate, hormonal therapies, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-targeted agents, vascular endothelial growth factor and poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibitors, antibody-drug conjugates, and all cellular therapies are contraindicated during pregnancy. Delivery should be planned at ≥37 weeks for patients who wish to continue their pregnancy; the final chemotherapy dose should be scheduled two to four weeks prior to birth. To address emotional and practical challenges, reduce distress, and support shared decision-making, referral to psychosocial support services is essential, the authors state."Every plan should be tailored to the individual. Sometimes treatment begins during pregnancy, sometimes we can delay it until delivery, and other times delivery is timed to allow for therapy to start," coauthor Mikkael A. Sekeres, M.D., from Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, said in a statement.Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter