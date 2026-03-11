Higher Stress Levels Linked to Higher BP in Women With Adverse Pregnancy Outcomes

WEDNESDAY, March 11, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Elevated perceived stress during and after pregnancy may contribute to higher blood pressure among women with an adverse pregnancy outcome (APO), according to a study published online March 9 in Hypertension.Virginia R. Nuckols, Ph.D., from the University of Delaware in Newark, and colleagues used data from the prospective Nulliparous Pregnancy Outcomes Study: Monitoring Mothers-to-Be Heart Health Study cohort to examine whether patterns of perceived stress during and after pregnancy are associated with blood pressure and incident hypertension two to seven years after delivery. APOs, including hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, preterm birth, small-for-gestational-age, and stillbirth, were abstracted from medical charts, and their impact on the association was assessed.Three distinct stress trajectory groups were identified, with persistently low, moderate, and high levels of stress. The researchers found that after adjustment for covariates, there were no associations between stress trajectory group and blood pressure or incident hypertension. A significant interaction was seen between stress trajectory group and APO on blood pressure. Among those with APO, but not among those without APO, stress trajectory was associated with higher blood pressure (β = 1.991 ± 0.819 mm Hg)."Future studies should examine why women with a history of adverse pregnancy outcomes may be more susceptible to stress-driven increases in blood pressure and test whether stress reduction interventions can actually lower cardiovascular risk for these women," Nuckols said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter