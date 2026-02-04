Pregnancy

Maternal Anemia, Erythrocytosis Linked to Neonatal Morbidity and Mortality

Increased risks for severe neonatal morbidity and mortality seen for those with hemoglobin concentrations of 105 and 90 g/L, 135 and 150 g/L
blood test
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Pregnancy
Blood Disorders
Anemia
Mortality
Morbidity
Pregnancy Complications

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com