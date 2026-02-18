Pregnancy

Mixed Results Seen in Risk Analysis of Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor Use During Pregnancy

Higher risk for gestational diabetes and some poor newborn outcomes reported, but lower risk for some adverse pregnancy outcomes also found
pregnancy pills medication
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Premature Birth
Pregnancy
Antidepressants
Cesarean Section
Gestational Diabetes
Pregnancy Complications

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com