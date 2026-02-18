Mixed Results Seen in Risk Analysis of Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor Use During Pregnancy

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 18, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Use of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) medication during pregnancy may increase the risk for gestational diabetes and some poor newborn outcomes, but may protect against adverse pregnancy outcomes, according to a study published online Feb. 4 in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology MFM.Heli Malm, M.D., Ph.D., from University of Turku in Finland, and colleagues assessed whether SSRI use during pregnancy is associated with an increased risk for pregnancy and neonatal complications after adjusting for indicators of maternal depression severity. The analysis included data from women with two or more SSRI purchases during pregnancy (19,020 participants) versus women with a diagnosis of depression but no antidepressant use (19,625 participants).The researchers found that maternal SSRI use was associated with an increased risk for gestational diabetes (odds ratio [OR], 1.14). The risks for caesarean section (CS), late (32 to 36+6 weeks of gestation) and very preterm birth (<32 weeks of gestation), small for gestational age, and low and very low birth weight were lower with SSRI use. Among SSRI-exposed infants, there was higher risk for a low (<7) five-minute Apgar score (OR, 2.02), breathing problems (OR, 1.61), and neonatal care unit (NCU) treatment (OR, 1.23). Among SSRI-exposed infants, the risks for hospital stay at seven days and major congenital anomalies were lower. Exposure to SSRIs during the third trimester further increased the risk for a low five-minute Apgar score (OR, 3.44). An increased risk for gestational diabetes persisted after adjustment for indicators of depression severity (OR, 1.20), as did the higher risks for a low five-minute Apgar score, breathing problems, and NCU treatment. The lower risks for CS, very preterm birth, and low and very low birth weight also persisted in an adjusted analysis."Our results emphasize the significance of individualized treatment decisions during pregnancy," Malm said in a statement. "The treatment of depression is important, and the use of SSRIs seems to protect against the risk of preterm birth associated with depression. At the same time, however, it is necessary to closely monitor both the progress of the pregnancy and the health of the newborn."Two authors disclosed financial ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter