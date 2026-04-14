Pregnancy

Prenatal Maternal Smoking Linked to Behavioral Health Challenges in Offspring

Similar risk seen by sex, but variance seen by age
cigarettes smoking tobacco
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Child Development
Pregnancy
Cigarette Smoking
Child Behavioral Issues

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