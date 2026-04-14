Prenatal Maternal Smoking Linked to Behavioral Health Challenges in Offspring

TUESDAY, April 14, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Children exposed to prenatal maternal smoking are more likely to experience behavioral and mental health challenges, according to a study published online April 6 in Development and Psychopathology.Kristine Marceau, Ph.D., from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, and colleagues examined whether links between maternal tobacco smoking during pregnancy and child externalizing problems differ by sex. The analysis included data from 16,335 children (aged 1 to 19 years; 47.8 percent female; 58.2 percent White) participating in the Environmental Influences on Child Health Outcomes consortium.The researchers found that maternal tobacco smoking during pregnancy predicted differentiation toward externalizing problems in children aged 1 to 2 years through 7 to 8 years and children aged 13 to 14 years. Effects were similar for boys and girls. Across all ages, maternal tobacco smoking during pregnancy predicted higher symptom severity. Associations remained when adjusting for family history and other environmental factors, such as maternal age, education, and additional substance exposures. Prenatal smoking exposure was also associated with a greater likelihood of having multiple mental health or behavioral symptoms."These findings show that prenatal nicotine exposure can affect more than just acting-out types of behavior problems -- it can influence children's overall mental health and experiences of both emotional and behavioral problems at the same time," Marceau said in a statement. "Understanding when kids are most vulnerable can help families and health care providers provide support at the right time."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter