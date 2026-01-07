Pregnancy

Rates of Opioid-Related Diagnoses Have Increased in Pregnancy

Increased maternal and neonatal morbidity seen in association with opioid-related diagnoses
pregnant pregnancy
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Pain
Pregnancy
Opioids
Infants
Morbidity
Pain Mediication

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com