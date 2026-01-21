Systematic Review Shows Acetaminophen in Pregnancy Does Not Increase Risk for Autism, ADHD

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 21, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Use of acetaminophen as directed during pregnancy is not associated with an increased likelihood of autism spectrum disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), or intellectual disability, according to a review published online Jan. 16 in The Lancet Obstetrics, Gynaecology, & Women's Health.Francesco D'Antonio, Ph.D., from the University of Chieti in Italy, and colleagues conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis to examine the associations between prenatal acetaminophen exposure and autism spectrum disorder, ADHD, or intellectual disability.The systematic review included 43 studies, and 17 were included in the meta-analysis. The researchers found that acetaminophen exposure during pregnancy was not associated with the risk for autism spectrum disorder, ADHD, or intellectual disability when considering sibling comparison studies. When considering only studies at low risk for bias according to the Quality In Prognosis Studies tool, no associations were seen between acetaminophen intake and autism spectrum disorder, ADHD, or intellectual disability. When considering all studies with adjusted estimates and those with more than five years of follow-up, this absence of association persisted."Our findings suggest that previously reported links are likely to be explained by genetic predisposition or other maternal factors such as fever or underlying pain, rather than a direct effect of the paracetamol [acetaminophen] itself," lead author Asma Khalil, M.D., from St George's University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in London, said in a statement. "The message is clear -- paracetamol remains a safe option during pregnancy when taken as guided."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter