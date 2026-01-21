Pregnancy

Systematic Review Shows Acetaminophen in Pregnancy Does Not Increase Risk for Autism, ADHD

No association seen for acetaminophen taken as directed with autism spectrum disorder, ADHD, intellectual disability
pills
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Child Health
Pregnancy
Autism
ADHD
Intellectual Disability
Acetaminophen

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com