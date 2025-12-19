Physician’s Briefing

Prolonged Hydrodistention May Provide Longer Symptom Relief in Interstitial Cystitis

Long-term symptomatic improvement seen in five trials that performed prolonged hydrodistension between 30 minutes and two hours
Prolonged Hydrodistention May Provide Longer Symptom Relief in Interstitial Cystitis
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Pain
Therapy & Procedures
Bladder Problems

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com