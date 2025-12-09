Public Health

Cannabis-Linked ED Visits Increased With Exposure to Cannabis Retail Stores

Neighborhoods that were exposed to retail stores had monthly increase of 1.30 cannabis-attributable ER visits per 100,000 persons
medical recreational cannabis
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Emergencies
Cannabis
Legal
Neighborhood

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com