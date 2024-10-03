CDC: Counterfeit Drugs From Online Pharmacies Pose Considerable Danger

THURSDAY, Oct. 3, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Counterfeit medications from online pharmacies pose significant risks to patients, including overdose and death, according to a warning issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The warning follows a federal indictment announced last week against 18 individuals who are accused of running a massive illegal online pharmacy operation.

"The victims of the scheme include people from all walks of life -- people of all ages and occupations -- from all 50 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Germany, and Slovenia," the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement announcing the indictment. "At least nine victims who purchased counterfeit pills from the defendants died of narcotics poisoning, including a 45-year-old army veteran who thought she was purchasing real oxycodone."

In its warning, the CDC noted that the counterfeit pills frequently contained fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The problem is pervasive: According to the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, almost 95 percent of online pharmacies operate illegally and 24 percent of Americans who have used an online pharmacy have been exposed to harmful, counterfeit, or substandard medications.

In light of that, people should only take medications prescribed by a licensed health care provider and dispensed by a licensed pharmacy, the CDC said.

More Information