CDC Reports Infant Death From Listeria Outbreak Tied to Ready-to-Eat Meats

MONDAY, Nov. 25, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Listeria illness linked to ready-to-eat meat and poultry products has caused the death of an infant in California, according to a statement from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cases have also been reported in Illinois, New York, and New Jersey. So far, including the infant, 11 people have become ill from the tainted products, with nine requiring hospitalization.

The outbreak has spurred the recall of more than 72,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products made by Yu Shang Food Inc. of Spartanburg, South Carolina, according to the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service.

"Interviews with sick people and laboratory findings show that Yu-Shang Food ready-to-eat meat and poultry products are making people sick," according to the CDC statement. "These items have been recalled, but some items may still be in people's refrigerators or freezers. Examples of recalled foods include pork hock, chicken feet, pork feet, duck neck, beef shank, and pork tongue."

Listeria bacteria causes listeriosis, the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States. Symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, and fatigue. An infection can also cause a stiff neck, a headache, confusion, or seizures.

Older adults, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems are the most vulnerable to infection. Listeria is especially dangerous for pregnant women and can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, or a life-threatening infection in their newborn.

Nearly 1,600 people are infected with listeria and about 260 die from infection annually, according to the CDC.

